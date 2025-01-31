ICT Skills Will Make Women, Girls Self-Reliant – Oluremi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills are powerful tools for empowering women and girls.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Tinubu stated this while commissioning the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Community ICT Centre, established in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

At the commissioning of the ICT center built at the Kwara State College of Education, on Tuesday, the First Lady commended the Director-General (DG) of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi and his team for working closely with RHI to bridge the digital gap nationwide.

She said the construction and equipment provided at the center were in furtherance of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to accelerate economic diversification through industrialization and digitalization.

Senator Tinubu added that the knowledge of ICT is a vital tool for empowering communities, especially women, enabling them to break traditional barriers and access new opportunities.

“In this collaboration with NITDA, on March 12, 2024, we commissioned the first-ever ICT community centre constructed by NITDA, named the Zainab Bulkachuwa Community ICT Centre in Bauchi State.NITDA has constructed four Community ICT Centers so far. The center we are commissioning today is the second, while Benue and Oyo centres are ready to be commissioned soon.

“Therefore, today’s commissioning presents us with another opportunity under the mandate of the Ministry of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy to further expand digital access for our citizens, by providing communities with the resources they require to develop ICT skills,” she said.

According to her, Digital Economy Centres in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have also been fully equipped with computers and other ICT materials. The five states include Jigawa, Ebonyi, Cross River, Oyo, Niger, and the FCT

She further disclosed that 10 additional centres in Abia, Edo, Delta, Ondo, Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Nasarawa, Yobe, and Zamfara were being fully equipped and would be ready for commissioning soon.

“I have been informed that these Centres have greatly benefited our youth, especially women and girls, by providing invaluable opportunities for growth and empowerment.

“I am glad to hear about the success stories and the opportunities these centers are offering members of these various communities that have benefitted from this intervention.

“By equipping themselves with ICT skills, women and girls can enhance their educational prospects, be self-reliant, participate in the global economy, and support their families. I urge the community members to take full ownership of this center,” she stated.

Also at the commissioning, the First Lady, under the RHI Economic Empowerment scope, presented a grant of ₦50 million to the First Lady of the Kwara State, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, and RHI State Coordinator for onward disbursement to 1000 women petty traders to re-capitalize their already existing businesses.

The money, Mrs. Tinubu said, was to support another set of 1,000 women each petty trader would get the sum of ₦50,000 each.

In his remarks, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu said the center was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for robust learning.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and his wife thanked Senator Tinubu and NITDA for providing the center, pointing out that the RHI has continued to pursue programs that have continued to complement the government’s efforts at making life better for Nigerians.