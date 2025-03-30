Let This Eid Be A Time Of Empathy – First Lady Tells Muslims

As the Muslim Community celebrates the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has enjoined them to celebrate with empathy and love.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Tinubu said Eid-el-Fitr is a time to show love, preach unity and spread compassion towards one another.

In her Eid-el-Fitr message, released by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the wife of President Bola Tinubu advised Muslims to uphold the values of peace, tolerance and generosity that Islam teaches.

She prayed that the blessings of Ramadan bring harmony to the nation and strengthen the bonds that unite the nation.

The statement reads, “As we mark the end of Ramadan 1446 AH, a month of devotion, sacrifice, and self-reflection, I join our Muslim faithful across Nigeria in celebrating Eid-el-Fitr 2025.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah accepts our fasts, supplications, and good deeds, and may He reward us abundantly for our dedication and sacrifice.

“Let this Eid be a time of empathy, love, unity, and compassion towards one another, as we continue to uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and generosity that Islam teaches. Let us also remember those in need and extend a helping hand.

“May the blessings of Ramadan bring harmony to our nation and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one people.

“I wish you all a joyful and blessed Eid.”