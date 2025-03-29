‘I Celebrate Your Courage And Strength’ – First Lady, Oluremi Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message To President Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he marks his 73rd birthday.

She affectionately referred to him as “my knight in shining armor” while expressing deep appreciation for his journey and impact.

In a personal message shared on Saturday, the First Lady acknowledged God’s faithfulness in her husband’s life and praised his unwavering strength and determination.

“I rejoice and thank God Almighty for His faithfulness in your life over the years.

“I celebrate your courage, strength, and resilience that have all contributed to who we both are today.

“May you live long, in divine health, joy, peace, and prosperity.

“Happy Birthday Mr President, My Knight in Shining Armor,” she stated.

Similarly, former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm birthday wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reaffirming their enduring bond and offering prayers for his continued good health and successful leadership.

In a telephone call on Friday, Buhari joined Tinubu’s family and the nation in celebrating the President’s 73rd birthday.

He said he and his family are praying for Tinubu’s longevity and the continued success of his administration.

“When we pray for our leaders, we are praying for ourselves and the nation. We owe this to ourselves and the nation,” Buhari told Tinubu during the call.

The former president also expressed deep appreciation for Tinubu’s pivotal role in shaping the All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporting his own rise to the presidency.

“My family and I remain indebted to President Tinubu and other leaders of the party for the invaluable contributions they made towards the formation of the APC, catapulting me to the presidency for two terms after failed attempts, and in helping to produce another APC administration with the Asiwaju himself at its head,” he said.