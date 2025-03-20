Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Karu Tanker Explosion, Directs Investigation, Aid For Victims

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic tanker explosion in Karu, Abuja, which claimed multiple lives and destroyed several properties.

Naija News reported that the tragic incident happened when a petrol-laden tanker exploded on Karu Bridge, along the Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi road, engulfing no fewer than 30 vehicles in flames.

In response to the incident, which occurred on Wednesday night along the Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi road, the President has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

He also directed that priority medical care be provided to the injured while security and road safety agencies intensify efforts to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

In a statement released on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, describing the explosion as a devastating loss.

He extended his sympathies to those who lost loved ones, particularly as the disaster struck during peak traffic hours, exacerbating its impact.

Additionally, Tinubu directed security and road safety agencies to intensify traffic monitoring at Abuja’s entry and exit points to prevent future occurrences of such accidents.

As investigations begin to ascertain the cause of the explosion, the President prayed for the repose of the souls lost and sought divine comfort for their grieving families.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Commiserates With Victims

Similarly, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, also expressed her condolences to those affected by the Karu tanker explosion.

In a statement on Thursday, she extended her sympathies to the families of the deceased, the injured, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as well as residents who suffered losses due to the disaster.

Regretting the destruction of lives, property, and livelihoods caused by the explosion, Mrs. Tinubu stated, “I commiserate with the families of the deceased and injured, the residents, affected business and property owners, and the people of Abuja. This is indeed a painful loss.”

She urged truck owners and drivers to ensure their vehicles are in proper condition before hitting the road to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“I urge owners and drivers of vehicles, particularly articulated vehicles, to ensure that their trucks are in good condition before putting them on the road. It is crucial to prevent reoccurrences of such devastating incidents,” she emphasized.

Praying for the departed souls, Mrs. Tinubu also wished the injured a swift recovery and asked God to grant their families strength during this difficult time.