Delta Health Commissioner Revokes Disciplinary Query Against Nursing Student Over ‘Na Your Mama’ Controversy

In a swift intervention, Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of a disciplinary query issued to Osato Edobor, a nursing student at the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences, Agbor.

Naija News reports that Edobor had faced disciplinary action after allegedly recording and posting a TikTok video during the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to Asaba on March 25, 2025.

The visit, part of the Renewed Hope Initiative Health Programme, saw the distribution of 10,000 professional kits, including scrubs and Crocs, to midwives across the South-South region.

The college’s management had accused Edobor of violating student regulations by making an unauthorized recording and publishing it online.

In a formal letter, the school described her post as “malicious” and instructed her to provide a written explanation within 24 hours to avoid disciplinary measures.

However, Dr. Onojaeme overruled the school’s decision, emphasizing that students’ rights should be respected.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, has directed the immediate withdrawal of the query issued to Nursing Student Osato Edobor by the Provost of the School of Nursing Sciences, Agbor.

“This decision stems from a commitment to ensuring that the rights of every student in health sciences and related health programmes are upheld,” the official statement read.

The controversy erupted after a video from the event went viral, showing nursing students rejecting an honorary title given to the First Lady.

When the event’s Master of Ceremony (MC) introduced Senator Tinubu as “everyone’s mother”, the students responded in protest, saying, “Na your mama be this” (translated as “This is your mother”), signaling their disagreement.

While the exact motivation behind their reaction remains uncertain, it comes amid growing economic difficulties and security concerns under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Despite the incident, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori commended Oluremi Tinubu’s contributions to the health sector, stating that Nigeria was experiencing a positive transformation in healthcare.