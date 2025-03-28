Delta College Of Nursing Queries Student For Posting Song Against First Lady On TikTok

The Management of Delta State College of Nursing Sciences, Agbor, has moved to take disciplinary action against a student nurse who allegedly posted a song against First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on her TikTok handle.

Naija News reported that the students of the nursing school rejected a song introduced by the Master of Ceremony (MC), calling the wife of the President the mother of the nation.

The students said Mrs. Tinubu was the MC’s mother and not theirs nor that of the nation.

The First Lady visited the school, on Tuesday, to distribute 10,000 professional kits (Crocs and Scrubs), as part of her health programme.

In the letter signed by the school’s Provost, Evbodaghe Rita Ogonne, dated March 27; the student nurse identified as Osato Edobor committed a punishable offence for allegedly posting the song against the First Lady on TikTok.

It read: “It has come to the notice of the school authority that you, Student Nurse Osato Edobor on the 25th of March, 2025 during official visit of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu COM, at Dome Event Center, Asaba for the Renewed Hope Initiative Health Programme and distribution of 10,000 professional kits (Crocs and Scrubs) to Midwives in each geopolitical zone of Nigeria, South South zone, was found to engage in malicious act of recording/singing and posting unofficial response to song during the arrival of the First Lady (found on your TikTok page).

“This is a punishable offence as enshrined in the Student Handbook under standardized disciplinary action for some punishable offences No 8, Page 21.

“You are therefore requested to explain in writing in triplicate copies within 24 hours of receipt of this letter why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for this act.”