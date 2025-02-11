Buying Weapons Not Enough To Address Insecurity In Nigeria – Gov Abdulrazaq

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has emphasized the importance of putting infrastructures in place to address the insecurity challenges plaguing the country.

The Governor insisted that procuring weapons alone would not solve Nigeria’s security problems, adding that proper infrastructure is needed to enhance military operations.

The governor made this statement on Monday while inaugurating the newly constructed Quarter Guard and remodelled headquarters of the 22 Armoured Brigade at Sobi, Ilorin, the state capital.

He said, “It is not just about buying weapons; it is also about putting infrastructure in place for the military to be able to do their work properly.”

Speaking further, Abdulrazaq noted that the projects, executed by the Nigerian Army, align with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision of sustaining a culture of maintenance within the military.

He commended the efforts of the 22 Armoured Brigade in ensuring peace and stability in Kwara State.

As part of his administration’s support for security agencies, the governor also unveiled three new vehicles and 10 motorcycles donated by the state government to enhance the operational capacity of the command.

Speaking at the event, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj. Gen. Obinna Onubogu, expressed gratitude to the governor for his continued support.

“The support of the Kwara State Government has strengthened our capacity to maintain peace and respond effectively to security threats,” Onubogu said.