Fears As Thugs Attack Police Station In Anambra

There were concerns in Anambra State today after hoodlums attacked and set the Neni Divisional Police station in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state on fire.

Naija News learnt that the group of hoodlums, numbering about thirty, raided the area at 2 am on Thursday, causing extensive damage to multiple buildings.

The State Police Public Relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists noting that the hoodlums utilized Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during the assault on the police station.

He clarified that no firearms were stolen and no police personnel were kidnapped during the incident.

Ikenga further revealed that the hoodlums were eventually overpowered by the police operatives, forcing them to flee the scene. He emphasized that tactical operations are still ongoing in the area to ensure the safety of the public.

While Ikenga did not provide specific details regarding the extent of the damage inflicted on the facility, he assured the public that additional updates on this unfortunate event would be promptly shared.

Meanwhile, the President-General of Gbaregolor Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Samson O. Egayomake, has debunked the false information about soldiers attacking the community and setting houses on fire.

This contradicts the rumour suggesting that soldiers purportedly raided the Gbaregolor community and set numerous houses on fire.

Egayomake conveyed this information during a telephone conversation with a DAILY POST correspondent in Warri, confirming that the Gbaregolor Community relies on divine protection.

Egayomake mentioned that soldiers allegedly harassed individuals within the locality, deeming the actions unnecessary, especially considering the significant distance between Gbaregolor and Okuama, where the ambush occurred and led to the death of 17 soldiers.

Egayomake said, “The Federal Government refused to investigate and find out what caused the whole thing other than to disturb people, which is not fair.”

Meanwhile, Elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark condemned the invasion of his country home in the Kiagbodo area and that of his father in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State by the military.

Naija News understands that the army had invaded that community over allegations that they were harbouring one of the suspects involved in the heinous killing of the 17 military personnel in the Okuama community.

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) told journalists at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday that officers of the Nigerian Army invaded his country home in Kiagbodo on March 23, 2024.

However, he said that he had forgiven the military after one of their commanders apologized.

The nonagenarian condemned the gruesome murder of 16 military personnel in the Okuama community on March 14, 2024, adding the the act was barbaric and must be punished.