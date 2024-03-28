Okuama Killing: Soldiers Didn’t Invade Gbaregolor – Community Leader

The President-General of Gbaregolor Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Samson O. Egayomake, has debunked the false information about soldiers attacking the community and setting houses on fire.

This contradicts the rumour suggesting that soldiers purportedly raided the Gbaregolor community and set numerous houses on fire.

Egayomake conveyed this information during a telephone conversation with a DAILY POST correspondent in Warri, confirming that the Gbaregolor Community relies on divine protection.

Egayomake mentioned that soldiers allegedly harassed individuals within the locality, deeming the actions unnecessary, especially considering the significant distance between Gbaregolor and Okuama, where the ambush occurred and led to the death of 17 soldiers.

Egayomake said, “The Federal Government refused to go into enquiry and know what’s the cause of the whole thing other than to disturb people which is not fair.”

Meanwhile, Elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark condemned the invasion of his country home in the Kiagbodo area and that of his father in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State by the military.

Naija News understands that the army had invaded that community over allegations that they were harbouring one of the suspects involved in the heinous killing of the 17 military personnel in the Okuama community.

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) told journalists at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday that officers of the Nigerian Army invaded his country home in Kiagbodo on March 23, 2024.

He, however, said that he had forgiven the military after receiving an apology from one of their commanders.

The nonagenarian condemned the gruesome murder of 16 military personnel in the Okuama community on March 14, 2024, adding the the act was barbaric and must be punished.