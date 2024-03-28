Eight Persons Declared Wanted Over Killing Of 17 Soldiers In Delta

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared seven men and a woman wanted for their involvement in the gruesome murder of 17 Nigerian soldiers who were killed in Okuama Delta state while on official duties.

Naija News had earlier reported that the 17 soldiers were buried amid tears in Abuja on Wednesday.

However, in a post via its official X account on Thursday, the DHQ declared the eight suspects wanted.

Those declared wanted by the Nigerian military include Akevwru Omotegbono, Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Igoli Ebi, Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, and Reuben Baru.

Recall that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, had, during the burial ceremony, affirmed his resolve to pursue and bring to justice those responsible for the deaths of military personnel in Delta.

Musa pledged to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

The Chief of Defence Staff said, “To the perpetrators of violence who seek to sow division and fear among our people, know this: our resolve will not waver. We will hunt you down, we will bring you to justice, and we will restore peace and security to every nook and cranny of our dear nation.”

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu mandated local elders to identify and surrender those responsible for the recent killing of 17 Nigerian Army troops in Okuama, Delta State.

The troops, affiliated with the 181 Amphibious Battalion based in Bomadi LGA, were ambushed and killed by irate youths amid a land dispute, sparking fears of a potential military retaliation.

During the solemn burial ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, President Tinubu honoured the deceased soldiers with posthumous national awards, acknowledging their service and sacrifice.

He reiterated the need for accountability, urging the community leaders in Ughelli South LGA to cooperate with authorities to resolve the conflict and ensure justice for the fallen personnel.