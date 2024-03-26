Okuama: Killing Soldiers Shows You Have No Respect For The Military – Ali Baba

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, has reacted to the recent killing of 17 officers of the Nigerian Army in Delta State.

Ali Baba condemned the act, describing it as terrible.

He shared his thoughts on the dire situation during an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

The veteran said the gruesome murder of the soldiers smacked of eroding societal values.

He asserted that the murder shows that the nation is suffering from poor moral education in the country.

According to him, “Killing another human being is bad, the killing of anybody that works for an institution, especially an institution like the army that protects the people, is worse

“Overseas, when you are travelling, they (airport authorities) board the military personnel first as well as retired officers.

“What it means is that we need to begin to know our values totally in the country. This is unfortunate.

“You do not respect the military that protects you, you went ahead to then kill them, whatever the reason you have, it is a huge crime.

“You don’t kill a soldier man, you don’t even push him, slap him or resist an arrest. It is a crime.”

He said anybody hurt by the misdemeanours of any public officers, including soldiers, is expected to take evidence and approach relevant authorities for redress.

Akpobome, however, called on the Public Complaints Commission, the National Orientation Agency and other institutions established to douse tensions and restore public confidence.