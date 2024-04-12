Okuama: ‘No One Should Be A Judge In Their Own Case’ – Groups Faults Military’s Detention Of Monarch

Advertisement

The youth wing of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) worldwide and the Urhobo Youth Leaders Association have called for the release of the detained Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, Clement Ikolo, Urhukpe 1.

The Urhobo youth groups raised concerns about partiality in the panel’s composition and demanded the unconditional release of the monarch to his people as a condition to attend the ongoing military inquiry on the Okuama killings.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Edwin Uzor JP, had invited the President of Youth Wing Worldwide of the UPU, Blessed Ughere, and the President of Urhobo Youths Leaders Association, Samuel Oghotomo.

In response to the invitation, the groups stated that they would refrain from participating in the Military Board of Inquiry investigating the tragic event of March 17 in Okuama until specific conditions were fulfilled.

Expressing their belief that a military-led inquiry lacks the legal authority to investigate civilian matters, they insisted that the perpetrators responsible for the brutal killings be apprehended and turned over to the police for prosecution.

They further urged the military to reconsider the composition of the board by transferring the responsibility of investigation to an independent body capable of ensuring a fair and impartial process.

The group’s statement partly read, “We outline below the legal, ethical, and humanitarian reasons that inform our decision. Doctrine of ‘Nemo judex in causa sua’ (No one should be a judge in their own case):

“The Nigerian Army, being a party involved in the matter, cannot impartially conduct an investigation or adjudication. More so, when the Army have already taken position by declaring eight persons wanted without inviting them for proper investigation.

“This fundamental principle of natural justice prohibits biased entities from presiding over cases where they have vested interests. It is our considered view that Okuama people are not subject to military laws.

“We dissociate ourselves from these individuals, as it is not in our character as Urhobo people to take lives, let alone that of the Army who have been in the forefront of keeping this nation secure and safe.

“For a fair and transparent inquiry, an independent body such as the Police should lead the investigation. A commission of inquiry, not set up by the Army, would ensure impartiality and adherence to the principles of natural justice.

“We also call upon the Delta State government to intervene and facilitate the safe return of Okuama residents to their homes, provide necessary humanitarian assistance, and address the root causes of the conflict.

“The Urhobo Progress Union, Youth Wing Worldwide and the Urhobo Youths Leaders Association, stands firmly by its decision not to participate in the military-led Board of Inquiry unless the aforementioned conditions are met.”

The unions called on the Nigerian Army to stop harassing Urhobo neighbouring communities to Okuma.