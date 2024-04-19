Breaking: Nigerian Army Releases Traditional Ruler of Ewu Kingdom, Clement Ikolo

The Nigerian Army has released the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom, Clement Ikolo, after about one month in custody.

Naija News reports the Monarch was released to the Senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly, Ede Dafinone, who will serve as the surety.

The Spokesman for the Army, Major General Clement Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development, said the decision to hand the traditional ruler to the Senator is based on the fact that there’s nothing establishing his culpability even though no evidence exonerates him yet.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler of Ewu had surrendered himself to the police after he and several others were declared wanted by the military in connection with the killing of 17 army personnel in Okuama on the 14th of March.

He had been in military custody for about a month after the police handed him over to the military following his surrender.

