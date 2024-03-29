King Declared Wanted By Army Over Delta Killings Surrenders To Police

Advertisement

The King of Ewu kingdom, Clement Ikolo, who was being declared wanted by the Army over the killing of 17 soldiers in Delta State, has surrendered himself to the police.

It was gathered that Ogenerukeywe has been detained by the Delta State Police command in connection with the killings.

The state Police Commissioner Abaniwonda Olufemi said Oghenerukevwe, who is the Urhukpe I of Emu Kindom, “turned himself in” shortly after the Defence Headquarters declared him and seven other wanted.

Naija News reports that the military on Thursday declared eight persons wanted in connection with the killing of 17 soldiers and officers in Okuama Community of Delta State.

Among those declared wanted include a professor, Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur; a woman, Mrs Igoli Ebi; Reuben Baru; Akata Malawa David and four other persons.

Speaking at a press conference, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said no bounty was placed on the wanted persons.

He called on the stakeholders and traditional rulers across the country particularly in the Niger Delta to help the military in fishing out those who had been declared wanted.

Recall that troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State were surrounded by some youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March, 2024 while on peace mission to Okuoma Community.

The murdered officers were buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja on Wednesday. The burial was attended by President Bola Tinubu and other top government functionaries.