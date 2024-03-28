‘It’s Illegal’ – Right Lawyer Knocks DHQ For Declaring 8 Persons Wanted Over Killing Of Nigerian Soldiers

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has termed the decision of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ)to declare 8 persons wanted over the gruesome murder of 17 soldiers in Okuama Delta State as illegal.

Faulting the move in a post via his official X account on Thursday, Effiong suggested that the manhunt for those responsible for the killing of the 17 military personnel should be handled by the police.

Naija News reports that he argued that it was illegal to declare anyone wanted without a court order, adding that if the Armed Forces suspected them of their involvement in the murder of the soldiers, they should have passed the information to the police for investigation.

He wrote, “This should be handled by the police, not the military. We keep bastardizing our institutions.

“These individuals are not members of the Armed Forces and therefore not subject to Service Law.

“It is illegal to declare anyone wanted without a court order.

“If the Armed Forces is suspecting them of murder or other offences, they should have passed the information to the police.

“This gestapo behavior has to end.”

Naija News had earlier reported that the Defence Headquarters declared seven men and a woman wanted for their involvement in the killing of 17 military personnel in Delta.