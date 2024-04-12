Bobrisky Will Have A Difficult Experience, Know His True Friends While In Prison – Lawyer

Advertisement

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, says the time in prison would give Bobrisky a new view about happenings in society and who his real friends are.

The lawyer predicted that the cross-dresser may have a difficult time in prison because he does not seem like someone who can stay in a restricted environment under harsh and excruciating conditions.

He made the submission on Friday in a post on his X account while reacting to the jail term slammed on the popular cross-dresser.

Naija News recalls that Bobrsiky was sentenced on Friday to Ikoyi Prison for six months with no option of fine over ‘Abuse of Naira’ by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

While various reactions have trailed the court ruling, Effiong, on his part, says the prison is a different world, and Bobrisky would have to adjust but may find it difficult.

He said: “Money can only ameliorate the hardship there, but it will not shield him from the daily problems and inconveniences of the prison environment. “This is when he will know who his true friends are. When I was jailed for one month, reality dawn on me that some people who I thought were sympathetic to my cause, actually celebrated my detention. How my enemies felt about it was irrelevant.

“Bobrisky will have a difficulty experience in the Custodial Centre (prison) because he is not a freedom fighter and does not seem to me like someone that can stay in a restricted environment under harsh and excruciating conditions.

“The main key to surviving imprisonment is mental strength and courage.

“Bobrisky will be confronted by a culture shock when he enters Ikoyi Prison and realizes that it is a different world from what he knows…”