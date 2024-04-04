Again, Fire Guts Borno Market

Advertisement

A fire outbreak has once more inflicted damage on the Gamboru market, located in the Customs area of Maiduguri, Borno State‘s capital.

This incident marks another distressing occurrence for the market, which experienced similar fires on March 18 and November 13, 2023.

Alhaji Usman Tar, the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, confirmed the incident, noting that the fire ignited in the Layin Yan Katako and the market’s outer sections.

The blaze, which erupted around 10 pm on Wednesday, was successfully quelled by the prompt response of the fire service personnel.

Advertisement

The Gamboru market, renowned as the largest perishable goods market in Maiduguri, has been a recurrent victim of fire outbreaks, raising concerns about safety standards and fire prevention measures in the bustling trading hub.

Tar said, “The Borno State Fire Service immediately dispatched a team of firefighters to the site and the fire was effectively extinguished.

“No human casualty reported. The security of the market was not at risk of trespass or vandalisation.”

Advertisement

According to him, the fire service and the State Emergency Management Agency are conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the incident to determine the root causes and steps to avoid future occurrences.

The commissioner said that the state government would take all steps to overcome conflagration disasters in the state.

He advised members of the public to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the market is not breached.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, “On behalf of the Borno State Government, we commiserate with all who are affected by this incident.

“We also thank the first responders for their speed of action which prevented the fire from spreading across the market space.”