NSA, Service Chiefs, Northern Govs Meet Over Kidnapping

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, amidst the security challenges overwhelming the country, convened a meeting with Northern Governors’ Forum and Service Chiefs including the Inspector General of Police and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Naija News gathered that the meeting was held behind closed doors on Thursday, in Abuja.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, spoke on the outcome of the meeting which lasted for over four hours.

Governor Yahaya revealed plans by the forum to consider alternative options to arrest the increasing insecurity in the north.

The governor added that the military will be supported in their non-kinetic approach to curtail insurgency.

Last week, bandits abducted about 300 students from a school in Kuriga, a town in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

At a separate news conference, the military vowed to rescue all abducted victims.

On the abduction of internally displaced persons in Gamboru-Ngala in Borno State, the military explained that they went beyond permissible distance from the camp.

Also, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Edward Buba, said the delay in reporting such incidents is hampering quick response from security agencies and other responders.