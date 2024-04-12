Abducted Taraba Varsity Students Regain Freedom

Advertisement

Two students of the Federal University Wukari in Taraba State, who were kidnapped nearly two weeks ago, have finally been freed.

Naija News recalls that the students had been abducted from a shop close to the university campus on the evening of April 3.

The head of the Information and Protocol Unit at the university, Ashu Agbu, confirmed their release.

“The two students of the Federal University Wukari who were kidnapped regained their freedom last night after spending days in the hands of their abductors,” Agbu in a WhatsApp message to Punch Newspaper said.

While details regarding the circumstances of their release have not been disclosed, it was, however, earlier reported that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N50 million.

The victims, Joshua Sardauna from the Economics Department and Obianu Elizabeth from the Microbiology Department were on campus to sit for supplementary examinations when they were abducted.

The Chief Security Officer of the university, Sule Gani, in an interview, stated that gunmen abducted the students he identified as armed Fulani herdsmen while they were eating at a food vendor’s shop on campus.

Meanwhile, the Principal and Examination Officer of Government Day Secondary School, GDSS, Salihu Dogo, Jalingo, Taraba State, have been suspended for their alleged involvement in undermining the state’s free education policy.

Naija News reports that the suspension was prompted by accusations that the duo engaged in the illicit sale of West African Examination Certificate (WAEC) and National Examination Certificate (NECO) exam slots to external candidates for personal gain, as revealed in an official letter from the State Ministry of Education.

The allegations against Haruna Joshua Assembo, the principal, and Ezekiel Rimamsikwe, the Examination Officer, highlight a serious breach of trust and a direct challenge to the state’s free education initiative.