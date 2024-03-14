Taraba Police Recover Seven Bodies Of Abducted Travellers In Forest

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed the discovery of seven bodies in a dense forest, shedding light on a violent ambush that targeted a bus carrying passengers through Gamkwe village, in Donga Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred on Tuesday, leaving the community and the authorities grappling with the aftermath of an unexpected attack believed to be perpetrated by local vigilante members.

The 18-seater bus, which originated from Zako Biam in Benue State and was headed to Maihula in the Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, fell victim to an attack as it passed through Gamkwe village.

According to reports, the assailants, mourning the death of one of their members, launched the deadly assault on the bus, accusing the passengers—predominantly Tivs—of being kin to those responsible for their member’s death.

In the wake of the attack, 15 passengers, including women and children, were reported missing, sparking a comprehensive search operation by the police.

However, the State Police Commissioner, CP David Iloyonomon, revealed in a statement on Wednesday that his officers found the bodies while patrolling the area amidst rising tensions between the Ichen and Tiv ethnic groups in the Donga Local Government Area.

The victims of this tragic incident comprised five women, a baby, and a man. Their discovery has intensified the urgency to restore peace and order in the region, which has seen escalating tensions between the two communities.

The violence initially erupted following the report by Ichen youths from the Mararaba area to the local police that a pastor and his church member had gone missing on their way to church. Their decomposing bodies were later found, triggering retaliatory attacks against Tiv residents in the town.

Commissioner Iloyonomon detailed the efforts of the police to quell the violence, stating, “It took the efforts of our men to rescue some of the Tiv people to Takum for safety.

“Today, while our men were on patrol to maintain law and order and to ensure that peace returns, they found seven dead bodies, including five women, a man, and a baby. The corpses have been evacuated to the police station.”

He further highlighted the police force’s ongoing commitment to maintaining law and order in the area and ensuring the safety of all residents amidst the tense atmosphere.