Taraba Govt Suspends Principal, Exam Officer Over Alleged Sale Of WAEC, NECO Forms

The Principal and Examination Officer of Government Day Secondary School, GDSS, Salihu Dogo, Jalingo, Taraba State, have been suspended for their alleged involvement in undermining the state’s free education policy.

Naija News reports that the suspension was prompted by accusations that the duo engaged in the illicit sale of West African Examination Certificate (WAEC) and National Examination Certificate (NECO) exam slots to external candidates for personal gain, as revealed in an official letter from the State Ministry of Education.

The allegations against Haruna Joshua Assembo, the principal, and Ezekiel Rimamsikwe, the Examination Officer, highlight a serious breach of trust and a direct challenge to the state’s free education initiative.

The initiative, aimed at alleviating the financial burden on parents and guardians amid economic challenges, fully covers the cost of WAEC and NECO examinations for students in the state.

To thoroughly investigate these serious allegations, the Ministry of Education has established an investigative committee tasked with uncovering the extent of the implicated officials’ involvement.

In the interim, the Vice-Principal of Administration has been appointed to oversee the school’s operations, ensuring continuity in administration and education delivery.

Additionally, the Examination Officer has been directed to transfer his duties to a qualified individual until the investigation reaches its conclusion.