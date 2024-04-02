Bandits Abduct Taraba Varsity Students

Advertisement

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted two students of Federal University in Wukari, Taraba State.

Naija News gathered that gunmen stormed a students’ hostel located along Wukari-Zaki Biam road at about 10.30 pm on Monday and abducted the students.

According to DailyTrust, the victims are males and females from the university’s Microbiology and Economics Departments.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Adore Auwudu, confirmed the incident in a chat with the newspaper.

She stated that security operatives and youths had been mobilized and were on the trail of the kidnappers.

Also speaking, the Taraba State Police Commissioner, David lloyanomon, said he needs to confirm those abducted are students.

A sombre mood envelops Didango Geita village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, where an accidental explosion from a dane gun resulted in the deaths of three children, with four others injured.

The Taraba State Police have confirmed the incident, dispelling earlier reports attributing the tragedy to an improvised explosive device (IED).

State Commissioner of Police, David Iloyonomon, provided details of the incident, explaining that the explosion occurred while the children were playing with the dane gun on a tree.

The unexpected detonation of the gunpowder in the firearm led to the fatal incident.

Further, Commissioner Iloyonomon noted that four additional children, who were playing under the tree, suffered injuries from the blast, with one critically wounded and currently receiving medical care at the state’s specialist hospital in Jalingo.