NECO Reschedules Common Entrance Exam Into Unity Colleges

The National Examinations Council (NECO), on Tuesday, announced that it has re-scheduled the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges and the Entrance Examination into Federal Government Academy, Suleja, Niger State.

The spokesperson for the Council, Azeez Sani, in the statement, said the common entrance examination earlier scheduled to hold on April, 20 2024, would now be held on June, 1 2024.

The statement reads, “Also, the Entrance Examination for Gifted and Talented Children into Federal Government Academy, Suleja earlier Scheduled to hold on 4th May, 2024 will now hold on 25th May, 2024.

“The rescheduling of the two examinations was due to low enrolment of candidates.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new dates for the examinations.”

The Council also noted that registration of candidates would continue till the new dates for the examinations.

Police Launch Manhunt For Abiola’s Widow Over Invasion Of Oyo Govt Secretariat By Yoruba Nation Agitators

In other news, the police have reportedly began a manhunt for Dupe Onitiri-Abiola, the widow of deceased politician, Moshood Abiola.

She is suspected to be the sponsor of the Yoruba Nation agitators who invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Ibadan.

The manhunt began after a video in which she claimed responsibility for the violence on Saturday, April 13 surfaced on social media.