NECO Releases 2023 SSCE External Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has officially announced the release of the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results, marking a pivotal moment for thousands of students nationwide.

However, the celebration of academic achievement was shadowed by the disclosure of examination malpractices, leading to the blacklisting of two supervisors in Oyo and Lagos states, and one examination centre in Borno state.

During a press briefing in Minna, NECO’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi, detailed the actions taken against the individuals and centre involved in undermining the integrity of the examinations.

The supervisors faced blacklisting due to poor supervision, failure to manage the candidates effectively, and facilitating cheating.

The centre in Borno was specifically penalized for sharing WhatsApp messages with candidates to aid in malpractices.

Professor Wushishi revealed that a total of 8,518 candidates were caught in various acts of malpractices.

This included incidents in two centers in Kaduna and Ogun states, which were involved in malpractices affecting the entirety of the centers.

These measures underscore NECO’s commitment to upholding the standards and credibility of the examination process.

In terms of participation, the 2023 SSCE saw 74,950 candidates register for the examinations, with 74,342 of them ultimately sitting for the exams.

He said, “The number of candidates that sat for the English Language is 73,123 out of which 55,272 representing 75.59 percent got Credit and above.

“The number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 73,119 out of which 67,815 representing 92.75 percent got Credit and above.

“The number of candidates that got five Credits and above including English and Mathematics is 50,066 representing 67.35 percent. Also, 63,539 candidates representing 84.11 percent get five Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.”

The Registrar also launched the automated annual posting calendar to address the problems associated with posting the Council’s staff for out-of-station assignments.

He said that the e-posting calendar would address the lopsidedness and favoritism that trail staff posting for various assignments.