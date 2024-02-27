Kwara Govt Fixes NECO Registration Fee At N28,500

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq’s led government of Kwara State has pegged the National Examination Council (NECO) registration fee for students intending to take the 2024 examinations at N28,500.

The State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, confirmed the development in a statement released on Tuesday, February 27, Naija News reports.

In the statement, the government cautioned Principals of Senior Secondary Schools throughout the state against unauthorized fees for NECO.

The warning was issued during a floating exercise that signalled the beginning of registration for the 2024 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Corroborating Modibbo-Kawu’s stance, the Press Secretary in the Ministry, Peter Amogbonjaye, noted that the government specified the approved total fee for the national examination in 2024 as N28,500 per student.

This amount includes NECO Fee of N22,250:00; E-registration charges of N1,250:00; Administrative charges of N2,000; Four-figure table at N500:00; Waterproof certificate and jacket/folder at N500 and N2500 respectively. The total payment for NECO per candidate is set at N28,500.00 only.

Highlighting the government’s interest further, the commissioner of education, Modibbo-Kawu, stressed that the government will not accept any extra fees from principals, other than the approved fee for NECO set by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

He urged the principals to refrain from any actions that could tarnish the government’s reputation, warning that those who violate this will face severe legal consequences.

Furthermore, she advised them against supporting or participating in any form of examination malpractice, emphasizing that the current administration has a strict zero tolerance policy towards such practices.

“I want to strongly emphasise the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity during examinations in the interest of our children and the State. We urge everyone here present and others not here to desist from any form of involvement in exam malpractices,” the commissioner said.

Modibbo-Kawu expressed his gratitude for the unwavering dedication of the principals in fostering strong working partnerships with the State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, thereby elevating the standards of education in the State.

She said: “I want to appreciate the leadership of principals for the support the Ministry has always enjoyed from you. This is one of the reasons we are making progress as far as our schools are concerned. I also want to commend the principals who have been up and doing, I say kudos to you.”

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of ongoing support from the principals for the administration led by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, which prioritizes the well-being of teachers and the general public.

He revealed that the Governor remains dedicated to enhancing educational quality by covering reaccreditation fees for all 236 eligible schools and subsidizing the 2024 BECE fees for approximately 55,000 JSS 3 students in the State.

Furthermore, Mallam Bello Abubakar, the Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, expressed his appreciation for the educational sector’s accomplishments in Kwara State under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He emphasized that the current administration has made significant strides in enhancing the welfare of teachers and encouraged them to show their gratitude by remaining devoted and diligent in fulfilling their official responsibilities.

In addition, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Olanrewaju Rebecca, urged the principals to refrain from engaging in any activities that could tarnish their reputation before, during, and after the examination.

“Shun exam malpractices, be on top of your schools and never handle anything that has to do with the examination with levity. Do not allow anyone, even the parents or government officials, to interfere with the examination processes, no matter how highly placed,” she advised.

During his speech, Comrade Usman Abdullahi, the President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools in the State, expressed his appreciation towards Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for selecting competent individuals to oversee the education sector in the State.