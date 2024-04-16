Police Launch Manhunt For Abiola’s Widow Over Invasion Of Oyo Govt Secretariat By Yoruba Nation Agitators

The police have reportedly began a manhunt for Dupe Onitiri-Abiola, the widow of deceased politician, Moshood Abiola.

She is suspected to be the sponsor of the Yoruba Nation agitators who invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Ibadan.

The manhunt began after a video in which she claimed responsibility for the violence on Saturday, April 13 surfaced on social media.

Naija News recalls that the armed agitators dressed in military camouflage, invaded the Oyo State House of Assembly complex located inside the secretariat and hoisted their flag on Saturday morning.

They also attempted to breach the security of the governor’s office, before they were repelled by security operatives.

Those arrested were on Monday, April 15, paraded by the police with the arms, ammunition, camouflage and other items recovered from them.

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Adebola Hamzat, who paraded the 21 suspects, described the invasion as a criminal, unpatriotic and a clear case of treasonable felony and terrorism, which would be meted with adequate sanctions.

Although he did not mention the name of Onitiri-Abiola, Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Security Matters, Fatai Owoseni, said he was aware that she is leading a group of Yoruba Nation agitators.

Speaking via a televised statement, Owoseni acknowledged Onitiri-Abiola’s longstanding involvement in separatist movements and highlighted the need for security reform and youth engagement to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Prof. Banji Akintoye, who is the leader of another Yoruba group along with Sunday “Igboho” Adeyemo, in a statement on Saturday, dissociated his group from the action.

He alluded to the group as the one led by Onitiri-Abiola

Subsequently, a viral video by Onitiri-Abiola claiming leadership of the group surfaced on social media.

The Oyo State Police Commissioner said the arrested suspects have been listing the names of their sponsors, adding that the police had visited some locations within Oyo State where some incriminating items were recovered.