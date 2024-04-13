Security Operatives Arrest Two Suspected Yoruba Nation Agitators

Advertisement

Two individuals believed to be supporters of the Yoruba Nation movement have been apprehended by security personnel for their alleged involvement in the incursion of the Oyo Government Secretariat on Saturday morning.

Naija News reported earlier that several individuals wearing masks reportedly forced their way into the Oyo State Government Secretariat on Saturday.

It was gathered that the armed individuals believed to be Yoruba Nation Agitators were strategically positioned at various locations within the Secretariat premises.

Some were reportedly stationed at the Governor’s office gate, while others were observed at the House of Assembly Gate and the main entrance.

Subsequent reports revealed that security operatives were able to capture two individuals.

The first suspect, an elderly gentleman with grey hair, and the second suspect, a middle-aged man whose identity remains unverified, were apprehended by the police while in possession of Yoruba Nation flags and various related items.

Prior to their arrest, the suspects were seen chanting songs in solidarity with the Yoruba Nation cause, while adorned with amulets and charms.

Although the security operatives prevented journalists from conducting interviews with the detainees, The Nation reports that the elderly man was overheard proclaiming himself the father of the Yoruba Nation.

Both individuals have been transported to the Police Command for further investigation and questioning by the authorities, Naija News understands.