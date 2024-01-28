Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 28th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 28th, January 2024.

The Federal Government has vowed to probe allegations of coordinated oil bunkering scheme and multibillion-naira contract-splitting fraud levelled against the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, made this known in a press statement released Friday by his spokesman, Henshaw Ogubike.

Naija News understands that Ogalla is facing allegations of impropriety on many fronts since his clandestine dealings came to light, details of which had reached top levels of the chain of command and on the verge of being brought to the notice of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Peoples Gazette, Ogalla was accused to have repeatedly offered the protection of the Nigerian Navy to oil thieves since he took office.

Additionally, the news platform reveal a concerted effort to stifle inquiries into vessels suspected of trafficking stolen crude oil, further tarnishing the integrity of his nascent leadership as well as a violation of the Procurement Act 2007 by splitting navy arms procurement into 30 contracts awarded to a single firm in November 2023.

The winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has been sworn in as the governor of the state.

This comes barely three months after he was elected to take over from Yahaya Bello, who has completed his second term in office.

Naija News learned that Ododo took the oath of office at around 2:24 pm in Lokoja, the state capital, on Saturday.

His inauguration came just minutes after Salifu Joel Oyibo took his oath of office as the deputy governor of Kogi State.

With his swearing-in, Ododo has become the 5th executive governor of Kogi state.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday in France, received a Nigeria Football token.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Ngelale said the president received the token ahead of the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 clash against Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations (AF CON) today.

The presidential spokesman added that President Tinubu looks forward to a quality showing from the Super Eagles.

The inauguration of Usman Ododo as the Governor of Kogi State is currently ongoing in Lokoja, the state capital.

Naija News reports that the inauguration ceremony, which started around 10:00 am, is taking place at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja.

Present at the event include Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is representing President Bola Tinubu as the Special Guest of Honour; the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; outgoing Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrasaq Rahma was among the dignitaries present at this event.

Recall that Ododo was elected on the platform of the APC in the Logo governorship election held on November 11, 2023.

No fewer than thirty people have been killed as a result of a fresh clash between soldiers and gunmen in two villages within the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday morning.

Reports reaching Naija News revealed that approximately 30 gunmen were killed during the gun battle, which happened at Satguru and Tyop villages, while some soldiers sustained injuries.

An anonymous security operative, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, revealed that the incident took place between 7:00 am to 7:30 am when a large number of gunmen launched an attack on several communities along Gindri road.

The soldiers were promptly alerted and swiftly responded to the situation, a source reportedly noted.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has issued a reminder to the party members and those intending to join the broom camp that he is the leader and grandfather of the party currently.

According to him, everyone, including the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, automatically becomes his followers once they pledge their allegiance to the APC.

Naija News understands that Ganduje’s comments come amidst speculations that the 2023 presidential candidate and leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, is planning to defect to the APC.

While addressing a group of APC supporters in Kano recently, Ganduje emphasized his position as the most significant figure within the ruling party.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 140 government officials to track and assess the performance of ministers and heads of agencies.

A senior official working closely with the Central Delivery Coordination Unit headed by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, made this known in a chat with Punch.

He revealed that the officers would also review the performance of federal ministries, departments, and agencies ahead of the first assessment exercise at the end of this month.

The official stated that the civil servants who would conduct the assessment were drawn from 35 federal government ministries, departments and agencies.

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that the Supreme Court in its Certified True Copies (CTC) off its judgment released affirmed that his client did not jump bail.

Speaking via a press release on Saturday, Ejimakor also explained that Kanu’s bail should not have been abrogated.

Naija News reports that in the Certified True Copy of the judgment delivered in December 2023, the apex court declared that Kanu did not jump bail.

Former special adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has lamented that some people have started twisting the content of his book. ‘Working With Buhari’ to suit their own narratives.

The former presidential media aide, in a post on Saturday via his account on the X platform identified two major points those he described as contortionists have twisted.

According to him, the contortionists claim he said the late Chief of Staff to Buhari, Abba Kyari, denied him access to the President for five years during their tenure and that the government planned to kill the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Adesina, however, noted that there is nowhere in the book where he made such submissions.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said President Bola Tinubu should be recognised by the Guinness World Records for “causing Nigerians the most hardship.”

Recall that Tinubu had recently bragged that he deserved to be included in the Guinness World Records over his performances in the country since he assumed office.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking in a recent interview with Vanguard, the former Governor of Anambra State said Nigerians are really suffering because the reforms implemented by the Tinubu administration are not achieving what they are meant to achieve.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.