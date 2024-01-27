Shettima, Ganduje, Others Present As Ododo Takes Oath Of Office

The inauguration of Usman Ododo as the Governor of Kogi State is currently ongoing in Lokoja, the state capital.

Naija News reports that the inauguration ceremony, which started around 10:00 am, is taking place at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja.

Present at the event include Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is representing President Bola Tinubu as the Special Guest of Honour; the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; outgoing Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrasaq Rahma was among the dignitaries present at this event.

Recall that Ododo was elected on the platform of the APC in the Logo governorship election held on November 11, 2023.

Ododo polled 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 259,052, according to results from the 21 local government areas (LGAs) of the state as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

However, the victory of Ododo in the governorship election is being challenged by his closest challenger in the election, Ajaka.