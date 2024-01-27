‘I’m The Leader And Grandfather Here’ – Ganduje Boasts Amid Rumours Of Kwankwaso’s Defection To APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has issued a reminder to the party members and those intending to join the broom camp that he is the leader and grandfather of the party currently.

According to him, everyone, including the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, automatically becomes his followers once they pledge their allegiance to the APC.

Naija News understands that Ganduje’s comments come amidst speculations that the 2023 presidential candidate and leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, is planning to defect to the APC.

While addressing a group of APC supporters in Kano recently, Ganduje emphasized his position as the most significant figure within the ruling party.

He said, “If you are talking about APC, we are the leaders of APC. Not in local government, not in state, not in zones, but national as a whole.

“If you are an APC membership card holder, you are a subordinate and follower of the national leader. The same thing happened to leaders at ward, state and zonal levels.

“If you defect to APC today, you are our subordinate and follower. It is important for you to note this; a child of the household and a stranger are all under the care of the head of the house,” Daily Trust quoted the former Governor of Kano State saying.

Ganduje addressed the vast number of APC supporters in Kano, urging them to remain calm and not be apprehensive about the prospect of someone joining their party.

He added, “Don’t be afraid if someone comes to your house to get one thing or the other. For you to go to his house looking for anything and for him to come to your house, which one do you prefer?

“One who has what to offer is the one who welcomes others. One that doesn’t have anything to offer is the one looking for where to enter. Lend me your ears I want to tell you a story. What is the work of the national chairman of the APC? Is it in Kano State alone? 36 states and Abuja. Wherever I go, I am the King, I am the Sheikh, I am the Modibbo, I am the Alanguburo. So, same thing here at home, we are calling on the NNPP to pack those their perishable fruits where it will be preserved in a fridge so that it will not get spoiled or rotten.

“We are calling on them to come back to APC. Is that a crime? One who has something is the one to beg, and one who has something is the one who gives, so we are begging them to measure and see that leading this country in their party is not going to be possible. So it is something to be proud of for us when we call on them.

“Like I told you people, whoever you are and your status in the party even if you are ‘Jagora’ (leader) once you come to APC then your grandfather is here.”

Naija News understands that Ganduje, who arrived in Kano on Thursday evening, has been actively interacting with party stakeholders and supporters throughout the state.

Following a meeting with stakeholders, he reached out to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other individuals, inviting them to join the APC and offering a gesture of goodwill.

Nevertheless, the governor declined the invitation, citing the lack of a formal communication channel.