Just In: Usman Ododo Sworn In As Kogi State Governor

The winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has been sworn in as the governor of the state.

This comes barely three months after he was elected to take over from Yahaya Bello, who has completed his second term in office.

Naija News learned that Ododo took the oath of office at around 2:24 pm in Lokoja, the state capital, on Saturday.

His inauguration came just minutes after Salifu Joel Oyibot took his oath of office as the deputy governor of Kogi State.

