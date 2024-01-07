Gov Yahaya Bello Rates Eight Years In Office, Says Kogi State Is Now Better

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has rated his administration with good marks stating that he would be departing office and leaving the state in better shape than when he arrived.

Naija News reports that Governor Bello, whose second term in office will elapse in a few weeks, gave this remark while accepting the Fellowships Award at the 4th Combined Convocation of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, during the weekend.

At the State Polytechnic of Lokoja’s joint convocation for 2013/2014–2022–2023, the governor, who was a distinguished guest, remarked that one of his accomplishments is the State Polytechnic’s repositioning to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century.

“My achievements can be attested to where the State Polytechnic was before my assumption of office, where it is now and what we have repositioned for the future.

“We have taken time to look into the education sec­tor of our people. We made education a top priority in our thematic agenda.

“We not only improved the infrastructure and learning in our tertiary in­stitutions but also expand­ed our educational institu­tion so that our children will not travel far to seek for knowledge within four years of our second term administration,” Governor Bello noted.

Governor Bello expressed his gratitude to the people of Kogi State for their support in electing Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo as his successor. He assured that Ododo would continue to build upon the achievements of his administration and take them to new heights.

Furthermore, Governor Bello extended his appreciation to the Chairman of the Governing Council, as well as the staff and students of the Polytechnic, for their cooperation during his tenure.

He commended the Rector, Dr Salisu Usman Ogbo, for his remarkable accomplishments, which have elevated the state Polytechnic to a prestigious institution worthy of admiration worldwide.

To the Rector, Gov. Bello said, “I am proud of you. I’m indeed very proud of you. I will forever be proud of you.”

He also commended TET­FUND and other donor and financial agencies for their contributions to the repositioning of the Poly­technic.

In his remarks, the Rec­tor, Dr Salisu Usman Ogbo, congratulated Usman Ododo for his victory in the last governorship election in the state poll.

Ogbo considered his emergence as a positive step towards the unity and development of the state.

The Rector expressed gratitude for his appointment by Governor Bello, considering it a rare privilege to serve. He attributed the restoration of the Polytechnic’s reputation to his three-point agenda of Reform, Restore, and Repair

Ogbo proudly stated that the institution now prides itself on producing graduates who become employers in the country.

On his part, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Yakubu Isa, emphasized the Polytechnic’s commitment to prioritizing the academic and personal development of students. He also assured that the institution would continue to provide the necessary tools and resources for students to succeed.

The Governing Council Chairman praised the state government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund).

Naija News understands that at least 249 individuals were announced to have obtained Distinctions, while 11, 080 had Upper, Lower Credits and Passes at the convocation.

Others who bagged fel­lowships of the institution included Alhaji. Ozi Salami for sinking several boreholes and for granting scholar­ships to several students of the Polytechnic.

Similarly, Barrister Umoru Jimoh of IHS, Prof. Idris M. Bugaji of NBTE and Barr. Moses Azubuike Okafor was conferred with Fellowship of the institu­tion.