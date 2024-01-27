BREAKING: Over 30 Killed As Gunmen Clash With Soldiers In Fresh Plateau Attack

No fewer than thirty people have been killed as a result of a fresh clash between soldiers and gunmen in two villages within the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday morning.

Reports reaching Naija News revealed that approximately 30 gunmen were killed during the gun battle, which happened at Satguru and Tyop villages, while some soldiers sustained injuries.

An anonymous security operative, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, revealed that the incident took place between 7:00 am to 7:30 am when a large number of gunmen launched an attack on several communities along Gindri road.

The soldiers were promptly alerted and swiftly responded to the situation, a source reportedly noted.

“About 30 of the gunmen were killed while more than 50 of them were arrested with guns and ammunition. Four soldiers were equally injured,” one of the sources said.

Another source quoted by the news platform, who also pleaded for anonymity, said that people were still in fear due to the bloody event.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security task force maintaining peace in the area, is yet to respond to the inquiries by our correspondent.

Naija News understands that the latest attack in Plateau is happening a few moments after Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s decision to ease the 24-hour curfew that had been imposed on Mangu.

Governor Mutfwang had stated that due to the improved security situation, the curfew would now be in effect from 8 am to 4 pm.