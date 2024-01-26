Killings: Governor Relaxes Curfew In Plateau LG

The 24-hour curfew that was placed on the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State due to the deaths and crisis that had broken out in the area since Monday has been relaxed by Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Naija News reports over 40 people were reportedly slain during the raids and killings in the council area, and several houses were burned down.

The governor, in a statement released on Friday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, declared that the curfew will now be enforced every day from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. until further notice.

He claimed that after strategic interactions with community leaders from various ethnic and religious backgrounds, the security situation in the local government area had improved. This led to the review.

The statement read, “Governor Mutfwang said following remarkable improvement in the security situation and after due consultation with the State Security Council, the curfew has been relaxed.

“He encouraged residence of Mangu Local Government Area to strictly observe the curfew and refrain from taking the law into their hands and urged security personnel to enforce the curfew to avoid breakdown of law and order.

“Expressing gratitude for the cooperation received so far, Governor Mutfwang urged the community to maintain collaboration with security agencies to ensure the complete restoration of peace and order in the Local Government Area. He cautioned against complacency, emphasizing that the state government remains resolute in preventing any act capable of disrupting public tranquility.

Story continues below advertisement

“Governor Mutfwang encouraged citizens to actively contribute to the security efforts by providing credible intelligence to the relevant security agencies. He concluded that government is working round the clock to restore permanent peace in the state.”