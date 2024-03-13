Join APC So That You Can Be On The Same Page With Tinubu – Group Begs Mutfwang

The North Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to join the party so that his good works can be appreciated.

The Forum chairman, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga made the call on Wednesday in Jos.

Zazzaga noted that Mutfwang has shown that he is a progressive governor through his deeds but he must join the APC if he wants to advance.

He argued that joining the APC would put Mutfwang on the same page with President Bola Tinubu, who has the best interest of the state at heart.

He said, “Governor Caleb Mutfwang has so far shown that he is a progressive governor through his works, words and deeds since assuming office.

“But for him to advance more, he should consider joining the APC.

“This is because joining the APC will put him on the same page with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu who has the interest of Plateau in his heart and has been doing his best to advance it.

“Besides, Governor Mutfwang will be on the same page with his other counterparts in the North Central who are of the APC, and together they will have a common ground and work for the interest and development of the region in general and their specific states in particular.

“Also, most of the legislators from the state are in APC, and they can work hand-in-hand to move the state forward, because the relationship between the executive and the legislature cannot be overemphasized in the pursuance of progress and development.

“So, if Governor Mutfwang joins the APC his value will be better appreciated and his good intentions and works would yield result more rapidly.”