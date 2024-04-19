Plateau Varsity Halt Examination, Shutdown Over Attacks

Plateau State University, located in Bokkos Local Government Area, has been temporarily closed following a violent attack near its premises that resulted in the death of a 200-level Computer Science student.

Naija News reports that the university’s Registrar, Yakubu Ayuba, announced the immediate ten-day shutdown in a statement released on Friday.

The decision to halt academic activities comes after gunmen attacked the nearby Chikam community on Friday, casting a shadow over the campus environment and leading to heightened fears among students and staff.

“The management has taken the painful decision to close the university for ten days with effect from today, 19th April 2024, due to the psychological effects of the unfortunate incidents,” Ayuba stated.

As a consequence of the shutdown, all ongoing first-semester examinations have been suspended and are scheduled to resume on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The university has also arranged for transportation to help stranded students travel from the university to safer locations in Barkin Ladi.

In response to the tragedy, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, expressed his deep condolences and vehemently condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric.

Through a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang called for enhanced security measures and urged the community to remain calm as authorities work to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of all residents.

“The Governor is determined to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for these heinous acts,” Bere noted.

Mutfwang also emphasized the need for cooperation among university management, students, community leaders, and security agencies to bolster security in and around the campus.

Governor Mutfwang’s statement further commended the rapid response of security personnel to the incident and reassured the public of the government’s resolve to protect innocent citizens.

He extended his sympathies to the family of the deceased student and wished a swift recovery to those injured during the attack.