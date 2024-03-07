Gunmen Kill Teenage Herder, 35 Cows In Plateau

Unidentified gunmen have killed a 17-year-old herder and 35 cows in Nafan community, Fan District, and Doruwa Babuje, Ropp District, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the perpetrators rode motorcycles and fired shots, resulting in the death of the herder.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the incident and called relevant security agencies to apprehend the culprits. He stressed that his administration would not overlook unlawful actions or harm to law-abiding citizens.

Naija News understands that the Governor, through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, issued a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Gyang highlighted the Governor’s call for traditional, community, and religious leaders, alongside youth and women groups in affected areas, to join forces with other stakeholders to bring back peace.

“We condemn in totality these acts of lawlessness that is undermining the government’s effort to entrench harmonious living among all and sundry in the state.

“My administration will no longer tolerate brutal killings of innocent citizens, either on their farms or in any parts of the state, while pursuing their legitimate means of livelihood.

“I have directed the security agencies to hunt and track down the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and ensure justice for the victims,” Gyang quoted Mutfwang.

While offering condolences to affected families, the Governor encouraged state residents to identify and confront criminal elements within their communities, promising legal repercussions.