Tinubu Receives Nigeria Football Token Ahead Of Super Eagles’ Match

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday in France, received a Nigeria Football token.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Ngelale said the president received the token ahead of the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 clash against Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations (AF CON) today.

The presidential spokesman added that President Tinubu looks forward to a quality showing from the Super Eagles.

The statement reads: “H.E. President Bola Tinubu today receives a Nigeria Football token ahead of the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 clash against Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations.

“The President looks forward to a quality showing from our men!”

Nigeria Vs Cameroon 2023 AFCON Clash Will Be Tougher – Ahmed Musa

The Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has noted that Nigeria‘s clash with Cameroon later tonight (9 p.m.), January 27, will be tougher than the last time the two countries met.

Ahmed Musa played a prominent role when Nigeria faced Cameroon in the 2019 AFCON round of 16 in Egypt. The Super Eagles knocked out the five-time AFCON winners 3-2 to book a place in the quarter-finals stage.

The Super Eagles went on to finish third in the edition of the tournament and they will have to attempt beating the Indomitable Lions once again in the 2023 AFCON round of 16.

But Ahmed Musa who is the most capped player in the Super Eagles believes that this next meeting might not be as easy as their last meeting.

According to the Eagles’ captain, the Cameroonian who managed to finish third in Group C wouldn’t want to be knocked out of the 2023 AFCON by Nigeria just like in their 2019 meeting.