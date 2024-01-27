Transfer Update On Osimhen, Salah, Gallagher, Mourinho, Zidane, Klopp, Others

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer to probably sign with Manchester United, Manchester Evening News claimed.

Osimhen is currently Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino’s top transfer target, according to the Telegraph.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, a 25-year-old Leicester City and English midfielder for Leicester is being pursued by Brighton, according to Sky Sports.

Brentford, Arsenal, and Fulham are all interested in Dewsbury-Hall, which the Foxes are willing to sell for thirty million pounds, Sports reported.

Tottenham are getting ready to make a last-minute offer of £80 million to Chelsea in return for Conor Gallagher, an England player who is 23 years old, Football Insider claimed.

Napoli have made it clear that they are not planning to appoint former Roma manager Jose Mourinho, according to Marca.

Monaco have contacted Arsenal regarding a loan agreement for 23-year-old Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, Football Transfers claimed.

Galatasaray have agreed to sell the 23-year-old French right-back Sacha Boey to Bayern Munich, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Despite interest from Burnley, Southampton, and Leicester City, Coventry City are prepared to turn down any offers for Callum O’Hare, a 25-year-old English attacking midfielder, according to Football Insider.

Zinedine Zidane, a former player and manager of Real Madrid, declined the offer to take charge of Algeria, L’Equipe claimed.

Liverpool are yet to have a potential successor for German manager Jurgen Klopp, who is set to depart Anfield this summer, the Telegraph reported.

Potential replacements for Klopp include Roberto de Zerbi of Brighton, Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham, and Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Times.

Liverpool may lose Virgil van Dijk, a 32-year-old defender from the Netherlands, Mohamed Salah, a 31-year-old forward from Egypt, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, a 25-year-old defender from England, thanks to Klopp’s decision to leave the club next summer, Talksport claimed.

Bilal El Khannouss, a 19-year-old Moroccan attacking midfielder for Genk, is attracting interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, according to Football Transfers.