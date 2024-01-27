CAF Lifts 2023 AFCON Ban On Morocco Coach, Walid Regragui

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has canceled the two-match ban slammed on the head coach of Morocco, Walid Regragui.

Walid Regragui who made a name for himself in the coaching world after leading Morocco to finish fourth in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, led the country to the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Due to their run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Morocco are seen as the major contender for the 2023 AFCON. However, things have not been as rosy as expected.

They however announced themselves in the competition in a big way when they defeated 10-man Tanzania 3-0 in their opening group stage game.

In their second game, they struggled to grab a 1-1 draw with Democratic Republic of Congo on January 21.

It was during the said game that coach Walid Regragui almost met his waterloo after fighting with DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba.

After the game, CAF announced that the coach had been banned for four games, two of which will be suspended ban. He was also slammed with a hefty fine.

Coach Walid Regragui started serving the ban in their last group stage game which was against Zambia. Despite not being on the touchline, the Moroccan side won 1-0.

It was expected that Regragui would continue serving the ban in their round of 16 clash with South Africa on January 30. Interestingly, CAF canceled the ban and the fine after the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) appealed the punishment.

A statement from the FRMF reads, “This cancellation also applies to the fine imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary jury on Mr. Regragui.

Story continues below advertisement

“The decisions of the appeal jury come following defense arguments presented by the FRMF.”