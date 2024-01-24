Morocco, DR Congo Qualify For 2023 AFCON Round Of 16, Zambia Knocked Out

Morocco have booked their place in the next round of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in style as they finished top of Group F.

Morocco who are seen as one of the favourites for the 2023 AFCON recorded a 1-0 victory over Zambia this night, January 24, to ensure that they finished top of their group.

Recall that in their opening game in the tournament, the Moroccan side recorded a 3-0 victory over Tanzania on January 17 as they confirmed themselves as major contenders for the trophy.

DR Congo gave them a tough time in their second game at the tournament which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Thanks to their 1-0 victory over Zambia in their last group stage game, the Moroccan side finished the stage with 7 points in three games, after two wins and one draw.

In the other Group F game, DR Congo couldn’t score against a resilient Tanzanian side but the 0-0 draw didn’t stop them from qualifying for the next round of the competition.

Dr Congo finished second in the Group with 3 points in three games after three draws. While Zambia finished third with two points in three games after two draws and a defeat.

Hence, Zambia and bottom-placed Tanzania are out of the tournament with an equal number of points.