2023 AFCON: Tunisia Crash Out, South Africa, Mali Scale Through

The countries in the 2023 AFCON Group E ended their group stage campaign with draws, a development that was detrimental to some of the teams in the group.

The country the draw affected the most in the 2023 AFCON group E was Tunisia who ended up finishing bottom of the group earlier today, January 24.

Tunisia were expected to beat inconsistent South Africa to secure a spot in the next round of the competition but failed to do so earlier today.

South Africa who also knew that losing the game could end their progress into the next round, stood their ground and secured a very important 0-0 draw to the detriment of Tunisia.

Thanks to the draw, South Africa finished second in the group with four points in three games, with superior goals difference over third-placed Namibia who also have four points.

At the same time, Namibia and Mali recorded a 0-0 draw which helped Mali to finish top of Group E with five points in 3 games. The Malians recorded a win and two draws to scale through to the next stage of the 2023 AFCON.

As it stands, Namibia would have to wait until Wednesday to find out whether they are one of the four teams that will scale through to the next round as best losers.

Story continues below advertisement

As for Tunisia who failed to record any win in three games are done with the competition with two points, after two draws and one defeat.