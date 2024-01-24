2023 AFCON: Algeria Becomes Fourth Country To Sack Head Coach

Algeria are the fourth country to sack their head coach, Djamel Belmadi, after an abysmal performance at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Algeria who are two-time winners of AFCON went into the ongoing edition of the tournament as one of the Favourites to win it.

Unfortunately, they had a forgettable run in the tournament as they recorded a 1-1 draw in their opening game, a 2-2 draw in their second game, and an unprecedented 1-0 defeat in the hands of Mauritania on January 23.

This abysmal run forced Algeria to finish bottom of Group D with two points in three games as lowly-rated Angola finished top of the group followed by Burkina Faso.

Initially, there were reports that Djamel Belmadi had announced to the Algerian players that he had resigned from his managerial position due to the team’s poor outing.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that it was the Algerian FA that decided to part ways with the 47-year-old French-born Algerian retired footballer.

Before Algeria and Belmadi parted ways earlier today, January 24, Ghana have parted ways with Chris Hughton who led the Black Stars to a third-placed finish in Group B after one defeat and two draws.

Also, Ivory Coast announced the sack of their head coach, Jean-Louis Gasset earlier today after leading the 2023 AFCON hosts to two defeats and one win at the tournament.

Unlike Algeria and Ghana, Ivory Coast still have a slim chance of qualifying for the next round as one of the four best losers. However, the outcome of the games tonight and on Wednesday will determine the fate of the hosts.

Also, Tom Saintfiet who led Gambia to record three successive defeats in the 2023 AFCON, resigned from the team as they finished bottom of Group C without recording a point.