Black Stars Coach Otto Addo Reveals Why Ghana Lost To Nigeria

Black Stars of Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, believes that luck had a lot to do in his team’s 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 22.

Otto Addo led the Black Stars of Ghana to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Grande Stade de Marrakech in Morocco in an international friendly for the first time since 2022.

For the first time since 2007, the Super Eagles ended their winless run against the Black Stars of Ghana as they secured a rare 2-1 win over their West African rivals.

The Super Eagles took the head via the penalty spot in the first half courtesy of Cyriel Dessers and before the hour mark, Ghana played the rest of the game with a man down.

Towards the 77th minute of the match, substitute, Ademola Lookman doubled Super Eagle’s lead, while Ghana scored a consolation goal in additional time from the penalty spot.

The 2-1 win became Otto Addo’s first defeat as the coach of the Black Stars of Ghana since after the 2023 AFCON. It was also Nigeria’s first win against Ghana in five games.

In an interview with Ghana.org, coach Otto Addo said: “I don’t like to look too much about the positives because we lost.

“But I think we were a bit unlucky the way we conceded the first goal as the ball hit the hand, but like I said, we were unlucky.

“First half, they had the better chances but in the second half we really, really did well.

“If you want to come to the positive signs, the things we did in the second half with ten men were good.

“We controlled them; we were a little bit unlucky with the finishing. I think what killed us was their second goal because we were close to actually equalizing but in all, a draw would have been deserved but like I said we lost and we have to improve and move on.”