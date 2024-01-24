Ghana Sack Chris Hughton After Confirming Their Fate In 2023 AFCON

Ghana have sacked their national team coach, Chris Hughton, after the abysmal performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Chris Hughton led Ghana to record two draws and one defeat in three games in the 2023 AFCON group stage, as they finished third in Group B with two points.

Hughton and his boys allowed lowly rated Cape Vade to beat them 1-2 in their opening game at the tournament on January 14.

When most Ghanaian football enthusiasts thought that was a fluke, the Black Stars surrounded their two-goal lead as they drew 2-2 with Egypt on January 18.

Chris Hughton watched helplessly on the sidelines as Ghana surrounded a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with lowly-rated Mozambique on January 22.

After the match, the Ghana media team in Ivory Coast blocked the way for the country’s team bus, demanding they come out for a media chat. It took the intervention of the security guards before the team could leave the stadium unharmed.

The Ghana FA waited until it confirmed that the Black Stars couldn’t qualify for the round of 16 as one of the four best losers before they sacked Chris Hughton.

A statement from the Ghana FA reads: “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect.

“The executive council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association will, in the coming days, provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.”