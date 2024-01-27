Nigeria Vs Cameroon 2023 AFCON Clash Will Be Tougher – Ahmed Musa

The Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has noted that Nigeria‘s clash with Cameroon later tonight (9 p.m.), January 27, will be tougher than the last time the two countries met.

Ahmed Musa played a prominent role when Nigeria faced Cameroon in the 2019 AFCON round of 16 in Egypt. The Super Eagles knocked out the five-time AFCON winners 3-2 to book a place in the quarter-finals stage.

The Super Eagles went on to finish third in the edition of the tournament and they will have to attempt beating the Indomitable Lions once again in the 2023 AFCON round of 16.

But Ahmed Musa who is the most capped player in the Super Eagles believes that this next meeting might not be as easy as their last meeting.

According to the Eagles’ captain, the Cameroonian who managed to finish third in Group C wouldn’t want to be knocked out of the 2023 AFCON by Nigeria just like in their 2019 meeting.

“That game was a tough duel and brought out the best in us, especially when we went 1-2 down despite scoring first”, Ahmed Musa said.

“In the dressing room, we told ourselves that we could not allow that to happen. We played for one another and we were happy to win at the end.

“Of course, we know the match on Saturday will be even tougher.

“The Cameroonians will be determined not to lose again, but we will give our very best and go for a win. We can do it again. We aspire to win the trophy and nothing has changed that.”

Tonight’s meeting will make it 8 times the West African giants have met in AFCON. In their last seven meetings in the tournament, the Super Eagles won three same as Cameroon and the remaining meeting ended in a draw.