Ahmed Musa Calls For Peace In His Message To Plateau State

Super Eagles’ most capped player, Ahmed Musa has urged the warring groups in Plateau state to unite and give peace a chance.

Ahmed Musa who is currently the captain of the Super Eagles at the ongoing 2023 AFCON stressed via his Instagram post on Thursday that Plateau State ought to be celebrating its differences instead of fighting over them.

The North central state in Nigeria have been bedeviled by different forms of conflicts raging from inter-ethnic, inter-religious, and even banditry.

At least thirty people lost their lives in the Kwahaslalek village located in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state in a new attack by armed men on Wednesday.

There were 195 fatalities in the state’s Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos LGAs on Christmas Eve of 2023.

A total of 221 homes were set on fire, along with other items valued at millions of naira.

In his effort to restore peace in the troubled Plateau state, Ahmed Musa wrote: “A heartfelt plea for peace in Plateau. Dear Plateau family and Nigerians as a whole.

“Our state is hurting, and we need to come together. The fights, the killings– it’s too much. We are all one big family, no matter our religion. Most families in Plateau have both Christians and Muslims. We should be celebrating our differences, not fighting because of them.

“Let’s ask our leaders to focus on what really matters: keeping us safe and bringing back the peace we once had. Plateau used to be known as the Home of Peace and Tourism. We want that back.

“So, let’s stand side by side, no matter our religion. Hold hands, pray, and ask for peace. We can do this if we all work together.”