Ahmed Musa Makes Final Request To Nigerians Before AFCON 2023 Kicks Off

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has urged football enthusiasts in Nigeria to believe in the team ahead of the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Ahmed Musa who is currently the most capped Super Eagles player believes that he and his teammates have all it takes to conquer Africa at the 34th edition of AFCON, which takes place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

Musa’s assertion came in response to the Eagles’ dismal performance in their pre-AFCON friendly against Guinea, which ended in a 2-0 loss on Monday at the Bani Yas Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Their one-week training camp in the Middle East came to an end with the game, and later today, they will head to the Ivory Coast from Lagos.

While speaking to NFF TV, Ahmed Musa maintained that the team is confident heading into the AFCON despite the setback that clouded their tournament preparations.

“Everybody is excited and waiting to go to Abidjan”, Musa said. “After the last game in Uyo, when the campaign started, we told ourselves about going there to shine. We can see all the quality in the squad and we can’t say otherwise. In football, anything can happen but we have the confidence.

“Even the coach has set a target of winning the AFCON for himself too. I just want Nigerians to believe in the team, with their support we can go far.”

Ahmed Musa and the rest of the Eagles squad will commence their 2023 AFCON campaign in Group A against Equatoria Guinea on January 14. Guinea-Bissau and the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast are also in the group.