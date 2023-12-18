Ahmed Musa Returns As Peseiro Names 55-Man 2023 AFCON Squad For Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has named 55 players in his provisional 2023 AFCON squad less than a month into the tournament.

Interestingly, the head coach has decided to name the current captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa in the squad even though he has not played for Nigeria since September 2023.

The 31-year-old Musa who is currently the most capped Super Eagles player, has missed the team’s last five games due to lack of form and fitness issues.

It will be interesting to see if coach Jose Peseiro will name him in his final squad for the tournament which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13, 2023.

Another interesting figure in the 55-man provisional AFCON squad is the team’s goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho who is highly criticized for his erroneous goalkeeping, especially in recent games.

Below is the full 55-man provisional 2023 AFCON squad for the Super Eagles:

Goalkeepers Midfielders

1. Francis Uzoho

2. Adebayo Adeleye

3. Ojo Olorunleke

4. Stanley Nwabali

5. Amas Obasogie

6. Christian Nwoke

Defenders

1. Ola Ainα

2. B. Osayi-Samuel

3. Tyronne Ebuehi

4. Jamilu Collins

5. Zaidu Sanusi

6. Bruno Onyemaechi

7. W. Troost-ekong

8. Semi Ajayi

9. Calvin Bassey

10. Kenneth Omeruo

11. Kevin Akpoguma

12. Chidozie Awaziem

13. J. Torunarighа

Midfielders

1. Wilfred Ndidi

2. Frank Onyeka

3. Joe Aribo

4. Alex Iwobi

5. Alhassan Yusuf

6. F. Dele-bashiru

7. Raphael Onyedika

8. Kelechi Nwakali

Forwards

1. Victor Osimhen

2. Victor Boniface

3. Terem Moffi

4. Umar Sadiq

5. Ahmed Musa

6. Paul Onuachu

7. Cyriel Dessers

8. Ademola Lookman

9. Nathan Tella

10. Moses Simon

11. Emmanuel Dennis

12. Samuel Chukwueze

13. Kelechi Iheanacho