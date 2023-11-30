Jose Peseiro Urges NFF To Pay His Salary Instead Of Teaching Him His Job

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has lambasted the Nigeria Football Federation Technical Committee for being too busy to pay his salary.

Jose Peseiro criticized the NFF technical committee for owing him entitlements but was busy trying to teach him his managerial duties.

In October this year, NFF Technical Committee Chairman Shariff Ahlan reportedly informed Peseiro that his lack of technical skill was the root of the Eagles’ issues during a meeting in Lisbon, Portugal.

The chairman went on to add: “Henceforth, if I remain in the technical committee, if he submits a professional list he would come and justify the list in front of the committee explaining why he invited each player based on their statistics and club performance.

“From our side, we’ve said Peseiro can’t do the job, if you look at how he runs the affairs of the team it seems the Nigeria national team is bigger than him honestly.”

In response to the remark made by the NFF Technical Committee Chairman, coach Jose Peseiro said: “You’re busy to pay me my allowances but not busy to tell me what I will do.”

Peseiro’s lackluster team is trailing Rwanda and South Africa in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, after drawing 1-1 with Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

In his 15 games as the Eagles coach, Peseiro has won six and lost six games, with the three-time African champions scoring 31 goals (ten of which came in a single game against Sao Tome and Principe during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers) and conceding 21 goals in all competitions.

One of the biggest achievements of Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles coach is qualifying the team for the 2023 AFCON with ease.